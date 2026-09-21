Indian woman in Chicago questions ‘detached’ tag after moving to US: ‘Only 2 people called me in 3 years’

An Indian woman living in Chicago, United States, has shared a candid take on how relationships can change after moving abroad, questioning why those who leave India are often accused of becoming “detached” from people back home.

An Indian woman in the US said living abroad for three years had made her question why people called her “detached”. (Instagram/itskanishkaajasoria)

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In a video posted on Instagram, she spoke about her own experience of living in the US for three years and claimed that, apart from her immediate family, only two people had called her during that period.

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‘I’ve received calls from only two people’

The woman, identified as Kanishka Jasoria, reflected on the common perception that people become distant after relocating overseas.

“Whenever people move abroad, why does everyone living back in India say, 'You’ve become detached'? Brother, I’ve been in America for three years, and besides my immediate family, I’ve received calls from only two people. The first call came, and that person asked me how I managed it without family, how the loan works, and all that, okay? And the second call was: 'Why did you move without telling anyone?' That’s it. And you ask, 'Why do you feel detached?' There isn't even a need to ask for a reason, bro,” she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, “Reality of NRI”, while Jasoria shared the video with the caption, “Based on true events”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read, “Reality of NRI”, while Jasoria shared the video with the caption, “Based on true events”. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Her remarks appeared to highlight how moving to another country can alter personal equations, particularly when communication becomes one-sided. The video also touched upon the expectation that those living abroad must continue making an effort to remain connected, even when the same effort may not always be reciprocated.

Social media users react

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The post garnered a few reactions from social media users, with several people saying they could relate to the experience described in the video.

One user wrote, “This is actually so relatable.” Another commented, “Sometimes distance reveals who really cares.” A third person said, “Moving abroad changes a lot of relationships.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, “Relationships need effort from both sides.”

(Also read: Indian woman shows deserted streets in US at 9 am: ‘You will get everything except people’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)