Indian woman praises swift US emergency response after swimmer rescued within minutes: ‘All facilities were ready’

An Indian woman living in the US has praised the speed and coordination of emergency services after witnessing the rescue of a swimmer at a public beach. She said the response, which brought lifeguards, paramedics, police and park rangers to the scene within minutes, left her impressed by the emphasis placed on public safety.

An Indian woman was impressed by the swift rescue response after a swimmer went too far into the sea. (Instagram/sonalbisla)

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(Also read: 'Look at the value of life': Indian man in US praises emergency response after elderly man gets help within 5 minutes)

Taking to Instagram, Sonal Chaudhary shared a video from Hammonasset Beach, where she had gone with her family over the weekend.

‘Within 5 minutes, police and ambulance reached’

“In America, you might not get 10-minute deliveries like Blinkit or Zepto, but today I will show you how someone’s life is saved in just 5 minutes. This weekend, we went to Hammonasset Beach, which is almost a one-hour drive from our house. As soon as we arrived, we saw lifeguards running into the water to save someone. And within 5 minutes, the police and an ambulance reached the scene as well,” Chaudhary said.

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{{^usCountry}} She explained that the swimmer had ventured too far into the water, prompting lifeguards to rush to his rescue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explained that the swimmer had ventured too far into the water, prompting lifeguards to rush to his rescue. {{/usCountry}}

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“He was swimming and went very far out, so they came to rescue him. Although he probably knew how to swim, he had gone way too far. We were standing over here, and in the short time it took me to walk from there to here, around 10 to 12 lifeguards had arrived, a paramedic team had arrived, an ambulance had arrived, the police had arrived, and park rangers had arrived,” she added.

Chaudhary said around three to four lifeguards entered the water to bring the swimmer back safely. She also revealed that the person being rescued was Indian.

“Thankfully, nothing happened to him, and he was completely safe. But even if something had gone wrong, all necessary emergency facilities were ready on the spot to save his life,” she said.

‘The response that surprised us’

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Sharing the clip, Chaudhary wrote, “The response that surprised us. As Indians, seeing this kind of response at a public beach genuinely surprised us. But here, these aren’t considered extraordinary facilities. This level of public safety and support is available at many places across America.”

She added, “What I really want to appreciate is how quickly everyone responded. The lifeguards and rescue team were there within minutes, everyone knew exactly what they had to do, and the entire situation was handled calmly and professionally. Sometimes, it’s not the big things that impress you. It’s seeing how seriously every life and every person’s safety is treated. Huge respect to everyone who stepped in to help.”

Internet reacts

The video drew several appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “The response time is genuinely impressive.” Another said, “Huge respect to the lifeguards and rescue team.” A third commented, “Every second matters in situations like this,” while another added, “Public safety systems like this deserve appreciation.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)