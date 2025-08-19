Influencer issues warning after neck scarf gets trapped under moving car: ‘Nearly decapitated myself’

Australian influencer Eli Moulton says she is lucky to walk away from a frightening wardrobe mishap that could have ended much worse. On August 17, the fashion creator told her Instagram followers that she almost “decapitated” herself when her neck scarf got caught under a moving car. The accident happened after she attended the opening of Glenelg BMW on August 11, where she wore a black gown paired with a long, matching scarf. Eli Moulton shares scary fashion accident.(Instagram/eli__moulton)

“The dress that held me in a choke hold,” she wrote across the screen of her video. Seconds later, she tilted her head to reveal a burn line around her neck, switching the caption to read, “Literally,” with the popular “Oh no” voiceover playing in the background.

Followers react to the shocking video

In her post, Moulton showed the thick pink mark circling her throat from different angles. She used the clip to issue a warning.

“A reminder for the ladies: REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home,” she wrote.

Fans flooded her comments, stunned by what they saw. One wrote, “Eli! That is frightening. Looks sore too. Hope you are ok.” Another added, “You poor thing! Jeepers, Eli!.” Another friend kept it light, telling her, “She’s a fighter. No scarf will break her. But also .. I cried when you told me. Glad we still have each other.”

Also read: How did Ariela La Langosta die? Westchester County Police's statement after NY influencer's death; ‘Not a random act’

Injury update and keeping spirits high

According to People, Moulton later posted a follow-up on Instagram Stories, filmed before heading to get the wound treated. “Not even the Paris filter can help me,” she joked, before adding, “We are off to get this medically dressed-don’t worry, folks. My spirits are still high. Thriving and surviving.”

Despite the scare, she also shared snaps from the night out, calling the BMW event “an incredible night.” She thanked her chauffeur for getting her there on time and gave credit to her gown from Plus One Dress Hire, saying she “felt a million bucks” in the outfit.

FAQs:

1. Who is Eli Moulton?

She is an Australian fashion influencer active on Instagram.

2. What happened to her scarf?

It became trapped under a moving car, leaving a burn on her neck.

3. When did the accident occur?

After the Glenelg BMW opening on August 11.

4. How did she update fans?

She posted a video and later an Instagram Story while heading for medical care.