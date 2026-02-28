Israel attacks Iran: Thick smoke blankets Tehran sky after strike on intelligence ministry complex. Watch
In the US and Israeli strikes several cities in Iran were attacked, mainly in the center and northwest of the country.
On Saturday, February 28, the US and Israel launched a massive coordinated military offensive against Iran. In the wake of the strikes, dramatic footage has flooded social media showing thick plumes of smoke blanketing the Tehran skyline. One widely circulated video reportedly captures a direct hit on Iran’s Intelligence Ministry complex in the northern part of the capital.
The video, taken from a distance, shows thick black smoke rapidly covering the blue sky.
What did Israel say after the strike? Full statement
"Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today (Saturday), at 08:00, immediate changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines. As part of the changes, it was decided to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include: a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors. The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines will be updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."
Iran responds to attack:
The Israel Defence Forces said that Tehran responded to the daylight attacks with its own strikes, and the explosions were heard in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
Iran has shut down its airspace following the strikes by Israel, reported news agency AP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More