Jeff Dean net worth: What we know about ex-Google Chief Scientists' assets as he departs to start AI firm

Jeff Dean, most recently the Chief Scientist at Google, has left the company to co-found a new AI venture with Google as its principal investor. The company announced on Wednesday that Dean is departing after 27 years at the company.

Former Google Chief Scientist, Jeff Dean. (Jeff Dean/ X)

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According to a Google statement, the name of the company Dean will co-found is Discovery Loop. It is an independent public benefit company that automates scientific engineering research using AI. Three other top Google executives, Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le have also departed the company to join Discovery Loop. They have collaborated in different capacities in the last 15 to 20 years at Google, reports indicate.

The departures of the executives led by Jeff Dean, raised doubts over Google's future AI capacity-building plans. Google's stock fell by over 3% in Wednesday's trade at the NYSE.

Meanwhile, Jeff Dean is taking up his role as co-founder of Discovery Loop, leaving such a highly coveted position as Chief Scientist at the tech giant. In this article, we will take a look at Jeff Dean's wealth and assets.

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Jeff Dean has spent over 30 years in Computer Science research and engineering. In his rise to become Google's Chief Scientist, Dean has accumulated a significant number of Google stocks, along with the compensation he drew from the company.

Prior to his association with the Discovery Loop, Jeff Dean was not a company founder. As a result, his wealth and assets have never been publicly listed. An official figure is expected to be out once all the paperwork for Discovery Loop and its co-founders' holdings are filed.

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What Public Sources Say

Unverified reports estimate that Jeff Dean earned up to $1 million annually as salary and bonuses from Google. Reports indicate that a significant amount of compensation for top Google executives comes from stock holdings in the company. As a result, with stock options combined, reports estimate that Jeff Dean earned somewhere around $30 million annually. Google's SEC filings indicate that executives like CFOs and CEOs made between $35 and $40 million in compensation annually from the company.

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There is varying reporting pitting Jeff Dean's net worth somewhere between $100 million and $1 billion. However, those are at best guesstimates as no confirmed number exists for his assets or personal holdings.

Records note that Jeff Dean is married and have children. But their details are not public.