Jimmy Ba says bye to xAI: Second co-founder quits Elon Musk’s startup in 48-hour span

“Last day at xAI. xAI's mission is push humanity up the Kardashev tech tree. Grateful to have helped cofound at the start. And enormous thanks to Elon Musk for bringing us together on this incredible journey. So proud of what the xAI team has done and will continue to stay close as a friend of the team. Thank you all for the grind together. The people and camaraderie are the real treasures at this place,” Ba posted.

He added, “We are heading to an age of 100x productivity with the right tools. Recursive self improvement loops likely go live in the next 12mo. It’s time to recalibrate my gradient on the big picture. 2026 is gonna be insane and likely the busiest (and most consequential) year for the future of our species.”

Ba tweeted about his exit just 48 hours after the departure of another xAI co-founder, Tony Wu.