Jimothy's 'suspected dad' Danny DeVito: How actor got linked to Seattle's viral raccoon. Here's what happened

The internet's obsession with Jimothy, Seattle's viral raccoon, has found an unlikely new character. Actor Danny DeVito is the latest to be swept into the phenomenon after the New York Post jokingly described him as the animal's "suspected dad" in a social media post that quickly gained traction online.

A raccoon which has gone viral is spotted in Seattle, Washington, U.S. (Reuters) (Kiana Hall via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, shared by the New York Post on X, quickly drew thousands of reactions, becoming the latest addition to the growing online lore surrounding Jimothy, a raccoon whose unusually short body and long legs have made it one of the internet's most unlikely animal celebrities. Since first going viral, the raccoon has inspired countless memes, fan art and parody posts, with social media users creating fictional storylines around the animal.

The Danny DeVito clip has only added to that mythology, with users playfully embracing the actor as the raccoon's "suspected dad" and further cementing Jimothy's place as one of the year's most talked-about viral wildlife sensations.

Also read: US to make $20,000 visa bond permanent for 50 countries. Check if your country is among those on the list

Who is Jimothy?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jimothy first shot to internet fame after a Seattle resident spotted what appeared to be a strangely proportioned animal hiding beneath a parked vehicle. The animal was later identified as a raccoon with an unusually short body and comparatively long legs, prompting thousands of social media users to compare it to cartoon characters and create humorous backstories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jimothy first shot to internet fame after a Seattle resident spotted what appeared to be a strangely proportioned animal hiding beneath a parked vehicle. The animal was later identified as a raccoon with an unusually short body and comparatively long legs, prompting thousands of social media users to compare it to cartoon characters and create humorous backstories. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The raccoon soon became an internet sensation, with fan art, parody accounts and memes spreading across platforms. Local businesses joined in the fun, while Seattle residents began treating Jimothy as an unofficial city mascot.

Wildlife experts believe Jimothy may have a rare congenital condition, although no official diagnosis has been confirmed. Despite the animal's distinctive appearance, experts have said it appears healthy and capable of surviving in the wild. They have also urged people not to approach or feed the raccoon, allowing it to continue living naturally.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: US passport slips to lowest rank in a decade, overtaken by more than 30 countries. Check full list here

Why Danny DeVito?

The latest joke stems largely from DeVito's long-established image as one of Hollywood's most beloved comedic actors. His compact stature and expressive physical comedy made him an easy target for internet humour, with users joking that he and Jimothy share the same energy.

The New York Post's caption quickly caught on, with users flooding the comments section with fictional family trees, edited photographs and humorous theories linking the actor to Seattle's newest wildlife celebrity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While there is no real connection between Danny DeVito and Jimothy, the joke reflects how internet culture often transforms ordinary moments into elaborate shared narratives. What began as a simple raccoon sighting has evolved into one of social media's biggest animal stories of the year, with every new meme adding another layer to Jimothy's ever-expanding online legend.