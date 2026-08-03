John Morgan's net worth and family in focus as prenup remarks video goes viral: ‘My dad is not going to…'

John Morgan's net worth and family have come into the spotlight after his remarks on prenups went viral. Morgan founded and runs America's largest personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan.

John Morgan spoke about his views on prenups and they have gone viral. (X/@LaTwitchance)

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He was speaking on Earn Your Leisure when he made the remarks about prenups. The interview was posted online on July 25.

What John Morgan said on prenups

Morgan said “Number one, 50% of all marriages are going to end in divorce. That’s just raw numbers. For people who marry after 30, it’s only 4%. Wait till you’re 30. Get it out of your system. Have your fun in your 20s.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added “My dad is not going to leave us any money if he doesn’t get this prenup signed. I become the bad guy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added “My dad is not going to leave us any money if he doesn’t get this prenup signed. I become the bad guy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Further, Morgan said “When you start asking somebody a prenup, here’s the first thing they’re going to say, ‘You’re just saying this marriage isn’t going to work.’ They’re playing you.”

Polymarket reported that Morgan had said his children must sign prenups before marriage, else they would only inherit a million dollars a year. However, this exact part was not clear in the interview clip posted online. Meanwhile, this part of Morgan's alleged remarks on the prenup went viral on social media.

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This has led many to wonder about Morgan's net worth. Here's all you need to know.

John Morgan: Net worth and earnings in focus

Morgan has a net worth of $1.5 billion. Morgan and his family own about half of the $2 billion law firm, as per the 2023 estimates. Around 139 equity partners own the rest.

Morgan's bulk of earnings come from his immense success as a personal injury lawyer.

John Morgan family: Wife and kids

For his bleak take on marriages, Morgan has remained married to Ultima Degnan since May 1982. The two met when they were studying law. They have four children together – Matt, Michael or Mike, Dan or Daniel, and Kate.

Reactions to John Morgan's prenup remarks

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Apart from piquing interest in Morgan's personal life, many also reacted to his remark on prenups.

“To everyone saying this is a punishment…it’s not, but rather a way for him to limit the potential of his kids losing the money in marriage once he’s gone. His kids will still have a lot of money, but if they want access to everything they have to limit liability,” one said. Another added “He's announcing it publicly so he can be the bad guy and the kids don't have to have difficult conversations with their suitors. This is made to look like he's being stringent but he's actually coddling them.”

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Yet another said “Watched an interview with him and he came across really well. He’s also doing them a favor because that way they can ask their spouse for the prenup guilt free.”