‘Keep your dog away from international paperwork’: US woman recalls pet tearing her passport hours before flight

A US woman has grabbed attention on Instagram after sharing a dramatic yet humorous video showing how her dog tore her passport just hours before an international flight. A US woman went viral after posting a video showing her dog-damaged passport.(Instagram/karinaworldwide)

The woman, identified as Karina, posted the clip recounting how her travel plans were nearly derailed by her pet.

In the video, Karina is seen holding her damaged passport while narrating the incident in disbelief. She says, “So my dog tried to ruin my life today. Look at this. As a teacher, I've had students tell me, oh, my dog ate my homework. And I've always responded with, give me something better to work with. They might have been telling the truth. Because why did she do this to me?”

She goes on to explain that the incident happened the night before her scheduled flight. “This happened yesterday night. I have a flight today. Bags are packed. And this is what my dog decided to do,” she says, adding that her dog Kanela appeared unapologetic and cheerful despite the chaos.

Memories tied to a damaged document

While Karina tried to keep the tone light, she admitted that the loss felt personal. “But I'm still sad about this one because it's so many memories. This is my first visa when I moved to China. Greece, Myanmar, South Korea,” she says in the clip.

Take a look here at the clip:

Despite the scare, Karina clarified the situation in the caption of her post, reassuring viewers that she had a backup. “My dog really tried to cancel my travel career by eating my passport the day before my international flight back to The States for work. Luckily, I have another valid US passport so I’m good,” she wrote.

She also issued a practical warning for travellers. “Even if you have a second passport like me, you still have to report the damaged one. They don’t play about their documents and keep your dog away from international paperwork. Trust me.”

Internet reacts with humour and advice

The clip quickly drew a wave of comments from amused users. One wrote, “This is exactly why my passport lives in a locked drawer.” Another commented, “Your dog said stay home and relax.” Others said, “I felt stressed just watching this,” and “That passport has seen more countries than me.”

