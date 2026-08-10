Kim Kardashian's LA mansion burglarized: First details on suspect out after arrest

Law enforcement officers swiftly responded to Kim Kardashian's residence in Hidden Hills after a bold intruder entered the property and stole a vehicle for an exhilarating joyride through the neighborhood.

A suspect was apprehended for burglary and vehicle theft at Kim Kardashian's residence after reportedly taking a vehicle for a joyride in Hidden Hills. (Bloomberg)

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Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station received a call on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. regarding a suspect who had unlawfully entered a home and was in the process of taking belongings, reported The California Post.

Kim Kardashian's LA mansion burglarized: All we know about arrested suspect

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a 27-year-old male suspect at the residence valued at over $60 million and subsequently arrested him for burglary and vehicle theft, as per NY Post.

According to law enforcement, the man is accused of having taken a vehicle for a joyride in the neighborhood. This vehicle was reported to belong to one of Kardashian's staff members, as informed by a source close to Kardashian to The Post. He was then taken into custody and booked on suspicion of burglary charges.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s still under investigation, and we’re still in the preliminary stage,” LASD Sgt. Chris Sonderlund stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s still under investigation, and we’re still in the preliminary stage,” LASD Sgt. Chris Sonderlund stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Were any weapons found on suspect?

No weapons were discovered on the suspect, and there were no reported injuries following the intense break-in.

Sources familiar with the billionaire informed TMZ that the suspect did not successfully enter Kim's residence and that none of her possessions are stored at the estate.

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Kardashian and her children have been residing in a nearby rental property for several months as renovations are being carried out on the mansion; it seems she was neither at home nor on the premises when the incident occurred.

Kardashian and her former spouse, Kanye West, initially purchased the estate for $20 million in 2014 and invested considerable effort into its renovation, not moving in until the work was completed in 2017. Following the couple's divorce finalization in 2022, Kardashian and her four children continued to live in the home.

Horrifying Paris robbery incident with Kim

This alarming incident follows Kim's well-known experience of a traumatic gunpoint robbery in Paris, which left her deeply affected.

On October 3, 2016, at approximately 2:30 AM, a gang located the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at a luxury apartment situated on Rue Tronchet in Paris.

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Disguised as police officers, the gang reportedly gained entry to the building after a concierge inadvertently allowed them in.

After restraining the porter with handcuffs, the intruders rushed upstairs to Kim’s apartment, where she was asleep.

Two of the assailants allegedly brandished a firearm at the reality television star before binding her hands and confining her to a bathroom.

The horrifying burglary resulted in the theft of over £9 million worth of jewelry, which included a jewelry box valued at £5 million and a ring worth £3.5 million.