Khloe Kardashian compared to Rakhi Sawant, tassels on Kim's 'NSFW' blouse divide opinion

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her hotel for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding venue in Mumbai. She was accompanied by sister Khloe Kardashian. The two had landed in Mumbai late last night and spent part of their day today exploring the city in an autorickshaw. Kardashian sisters spotted leaving their hotel.

Kim Kardashian is one of many international VIPs that are on the guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big fat Indian wedding.

Both the Kardashian sisters opted for traditional Indian outfits. While Kim K sported a red saree, Khloe Kardashian wore an off-shoulder golden ensemble with an exquisite diamond necklace. She finished off her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

“Thought Khloe was Rakhi Sawant,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Khloe looks like Rakhi Sawant,” another agreed.

A third wondered what Kim Kardashian was doing with Rakhi Sawant.

Meanwhile, the tassels on Kim Kardashian's blouse were no less divisive.

“Loving the tassles,” wrote one Instagram user.

"What's with those tacky tassels on her blouse. Is she curtains or a sofa," another asked.

“Blouse is so NSFW,” a commenter said.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is marrying Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. The lavish wedding marks the culmination of a long engagement spanning several pre-wedding events, including a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a Mediterranean cruise.

The Ambani family had hosted a sangeet, a mameru ceremony, a haldi ceremony and a Shiv Shakti Pooja in Mumbai over the last week.

The wedding venue is Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The baraat has already reached the venue and videos of the groom shaking a leg have taken the internet by storm.

Anant Ambani's star-studded baraat includes Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Ananya Panday.