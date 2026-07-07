The former high school teacher of Taylor Swift, who subsequently served as her bodyguard, passed away on the same day she wed Travis Kelce.

Kirk Schwabe, Taylor Swift's former teacher and bodyguard, died of renal cancer on the day she married Travis Kelce (Sarah Gordon / Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday night, July 3, Taylor, 36, married Travis, who is also 36, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The couple revealed their marriage at approximately 7:30 p.m. when jumbotron screens outside the venue showcased pink backgrounds featuring the announcement, "JUST MARRIED!"

Kirk Schwabe cause of death: How did Taylor Swift's bodyguard die?

As Taylor and Travis commemorated their union with family and friends, Kirk Schwabe, 69, sadly passed away from renal cancer on the same day. Kirk had instructed the pop star in criminal justice at Henderson High School in Nashville, Tennessee, from 2004 to 2006. This news coincides with Trump mocking Swift and Kelce's glamorous wedding at Madison Square Garden.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2009, as Taylor's career took off, Kirk resigned from his teaching job to serve as the singer's bodyguard at her family's request. After several years in this capacity, he decided to resign, citing feelings of burnout, although he continued to hold affection for the artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2009, as Taylor's career took off, Kirk resigned from his teaching job to serve as the singer's bodyguard at her family's request. After several years in this capacity, he decided to resign, citing feelings of burnout, although he continued to hold affection for the artist. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Erika Kirk claps back at NY Times for ‘misrepresenting’ her views on marriage and kids, ‘On your death bed…’

Kirk Schwabe's wife and daughter pay tribute to him

Kirk's wife, Janet, informed The Telegraph of his passing, mentioning that her husband treated Taylor “like he did his daughters.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His daughter Sarah also paid tribute to her father's memory.

"My dad had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and protected. Whether you were family, one of his students, or someone like Taylor whose path crossed his, he cared deeply about people. That's the legacy he leaves behind," she shared with the Express US.

Kirk Schwabe and Taylor Swift's relationship

Taylor had a strong connection with Kirk and commemorated him by making a cameo in Garry Marshall's 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, where she chose the name Mr. Schwabe for her character's teacher.

Taylor had a strong relationship with Kirk and paid tribute to him by making a cameo in Garry Marshall's 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, where she named her character's teacher Mr. Schwabe.

Kirk Schwabe's message for Taylor Swift

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with The Telegraph before Taylor's wedding, Kirk reminisced about telling a young Taylor that she was a "superstar," while also warning her, "This is not fun and games no more. You are it."

Kirk further motivated his former student by stating, "Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky's the limit for you."

He conveyed his belief that Taylor had made a wise choice in her partner, Travis, expressing his trust in her decision-making.

On Friday, the wedding ceremony of Taylor and Travis was officiated by actor Adam Sandler, attended by their close friends and family. In a departure from tradition, the couple chose not to have a conventional wedding party.

Austin Swift, Taylor's brother, took on the role of her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, served as the Best Man.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bride and groom both donned matching wedding attire created by Jonathan Anderson, the Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's, and Haute Couture Collections.

This event follows reports that Prince William 'snubbed' the wedding after the reason for his 'invite' surfaced.