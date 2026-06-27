Candace Owens puts Charlie Kirk's assassination back in focus with new pics from inside car: ‘Raises serious questions’

Podcaster Candace Owens has put Charlie Kirk's assassination day back in focus by releasing allegedly new photos from inside the car the Turning Point USA founder was taken to, after the shooting. Kirk had been fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025, but following the shooting he was initially carried into a vehicle and taken to the hospital. Candace Owens brought back attention to the day of Charlie Kirk's assassination by releasing alleged photos from inside the car he was carried in after the shooting. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

While authorities have nabbed Tyler Robinson for the shooting and are trying him for murder, Owens has had numerous conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. She's made allegations against Israel, her former organization TPUSA, and Kirk's widow and current TPUSA CEO, Erika. Notably, Owens has not provided any conclusive proof to back any of these claims.

Her recent set of photos from inside the car come after a conversation with an individual on X – Baron Coleman – who shared an alleged photo of when Kirk was being carried into the car after the shooting.

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“This is a previously unseen and unpublished picture of Charlie Kirk being carried to the SUV. Notice the marks under his right nipple. Notice, perhaps more importantly, the absence of marks in a rectangle formation,” he had written. Owens, sharing the post, added “there was certain evidence that we were withholding that needed to be released. It is a game-changer.”

Meanwhile, far-right political activist, Laura Loomer, who has often butted heads with Owens, including over her actions in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination, claimed that Coleman's photo showed nothing but ‘smeared blood’. Amid interest rekindled in the immediate aftermath of Kirk's shooting, the photos from inside the car gained much more significance.

Photos from inside Charlie Kirk's car after shooting A X user going by Project Constitution, who often echoes Owens' views, shared the photos in a single post. You can see the pictures here.

Others also shared some of the photos online.