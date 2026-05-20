Laid-off Meta employee shares emotional post after nearly 10 years at company: ‘Yesterday I was training new engineer’

A Singapore-based Meta employee who was laid off in the company’s latest round of job cuts has caught the internet’s attention after sharing an emotional LinkedIn post about losing his role just a day after training a new engineer.

Meta on Wednesday began laying off nearly 8,000 employees globally.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Yesterday i was training up my new pod engineer, glad i managed to squeeze in everything. Today. I’m laid off,” wrote Gary Tay, an AdTech Business Support Engineer who spent nearly a decade at Meta .

Tay said he had worked at the company for 3,544 days, around 9 years and 9 months, after being hired in London and later working in Singapore. “Longer than 99.5% of current employees globally. 99.9% longer than anyone in the APAC office,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his career, Tay said he was grateful for the opportunity to be part of Facebook’s early years and highlighted his long stint in the tech industry. “Not many Singaporeans can say they have been a engineer at Meta & Microsoft for over 15yrs,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tay also spoke about adapting to the rise of AI in recent months. “This year was exceptional. Spent a huge amount of time retraining myself with AI and developing systems for the teams. Speed up workload by 2-300% while still keeping SLA with the world largest clients,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tay also spoke about adapting to the rise of AI in recent months. “This year was exceptional. Spent a huge amount of time retraining myself with AI and developing systems for the teams. Speed up workload by 2-300% while still keeping SLA with the world largest clients,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “AI is here to stay, apparently the human isn’t,” Tay added. He concluded his post saying that he would now reassess his career plans while preparing to welcome his newborn child in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “AI is here to stay, apparently the human isn’t,” Tay added. He concluded his post saying that he would now reassess his career plans while preparing to welcome his newborn child in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Meta layoffs: All about the severance package offered to laid-off employees)

Meta layoffs

Meta on Wednesday began laying off nearly 8,000 employees globally as part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency while continuing major investments in AI.

According to a Bloomberg report, employees in Singapore began receiving layoff notifications at around 4 am local time. Staff in Europe and the US were also expected to be informed in their respective time zones.

An internal memo from Meta HR chief Janelle Gale reportedly said the company would also reduce managerial roles to create flatter organisational structures. “We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” Gale wrote, according to a report by Business Insider.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON