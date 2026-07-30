Lindsay Clancy trial: Full medication timeline emerges as ex-husband Patrick Clancy testifies in 2023 killings

Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has now entered a crucial stage, with her medical history becoming one of the biggest issues before the jury. While Clancy has admitted that she killed her three children in January 2023, her lawyers argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and an undiagnosed bipolar disorder at the time.

Lindsay Clancy trial. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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During opening statements, defense lawyer Kevin Reddington presented a detailed timeline of the psychiatric medications Clancy was prescribed between October 2022 and January 2023.

The defense claims she was overprescribed multiple medications while her condition went undiagnosed. As the trial continues, that treatment history is expected to play a key role in the case.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Read transcript of Patrick Clancy's ‘horrific’ 911 call played in court; ‘She killed…’

Lindsay Clancy medication timeline before killings

According to defense lawyer Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s psychiatric treatment changed several times in the months before the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

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{{^usCountry}} Her prescription timeline includes: Mid-October 2022: Zoloft (25 mg, later increased to 50 mg) – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

October 20, 2022: Ativan and Benadryl – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

November 16, 2022: Trazodone (up to 150 mg) – prescribed by South Shore ER

November 21-25, 2022: Prozac (10 mg) – prescribed by NP Julie Paul

November 25, 2022: Ambien, Remeron and Klonopin – prescribed by NP Julie Paul

November 29, 2022-January 3, 2023: Seroquel, increased to 400 mg a day – prescribed by Rebecca Jollotta, NCP

December 6, 2022: Valium – prescribed by Rebecca Jollotta, NCP

Mid-December 2022: Lamictal – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

January 3, 2023: Trazodone – prescribed by McLean Hospital

January 10, 2023: Valium – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

January 16-23, 2023: Amitriptyline, increased from 10 mg to 20 mg a day – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her prescription timeline includes: Mid-October 2022: Zoloft (25 mg, later increased to 50 mg) – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

October 20, 2022: Ativan and Benadryl – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

November 16, 2022: Trazodone (up to 150 mg) – prescribed by South Shore ER

November 21-25, 2022: Prozac (10 mg) – prescribed by NP Julie Paul

November 25, 2022: Ambien, Remeron and Klonopin – prescribed by NP Julie Paul

November 29, 2022-January 3, 2023: Seroquel, increased to 400 mg a day – prescribed by Rebecca Jollotta, NCP

December 6, 2022: Valium – prescribed by Rebecca Jollotta, NCP

Mid-December 2022: Lamictal – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

January 3, 2023: Trazodone – prescribed by McLean Hospital

January 10, 2023: Valium – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts

January 16-23, 2023: Amitriptyline, increased from 10 mg to 20 mg a day – prescribed by Dr. Jennifer Tufts. {{/usCountry}}

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The defense says Clancy’s bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis were never diagnosed during this period.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Read transcript of Patrick Clancy's ‘horrific’ 911 call played in court; ‘She killed…’

Patrick Clancy recalls day of killings

During his testimony this week, Patrick Clancy described the final hours before the deaths. He told jurors that Lindsay had spoken in previous months about suicidal thoughts and thoughts of harming the children, had been prescribed psychiatric medications and had recently stayed at a psychiatric hospital.

However, he said she appeared “normal” after returning home and showed no signs that she planned to hurt herself or the children.

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He said he left home to pick up takeout and medicine from a pharmacy after Lindsay asked him to. When he returned, the house was unusually quiet. He later found Lindsay badly injured after what prosecutors say was an attempt to end her own life.

Patrick testified that she told him the children were in the basement. Jurors also listened to his emotional 911 call, during which he cried out, “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay Clancy defense centers on postpartum psychosis

There is no dispute that Clancy killed her children. The trial instead focuses on whether she was legally responsible for her actions.

The defense argues she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and claims antidepressants made her condition worse. Her lawyer also told the jury that Clancy later said she heard voices telling her, “This is your last chance. Kill the children so you can kill yourself.”

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If convicted, Clancy faces life in prison without parole. If she is found not guilty because of a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.