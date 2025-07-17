Man offers $100 to sit in cockpit, goes on wild rant on American Airlines flight

A video showing a passenger on an American Airlines flight is going viral after he had a chaotic meltdown inside the plane over a phone charger. The passenger, who has not been identified yet, was heard bragging, calling himself “the realest person on the East Coast” during a loud rant which began before the flight took off from Charlotte. For nearly 15 minutes, the man continued to escalate his belligerent rant about losing his phone charger.(X/@msmcb02)

For nearly 15 minutes, the man continued to escalate his belligerent rant about losing his phone charger and then demanded a refund from the cabin crew before asking them to offer him alcohol if they wanted him to be quiet.

His rant included him claiming that he worked for rapper Kodak Black and freaking out over missing texts from his boss or his $1 million-a-year business.

Check out the viral video here:

At one point, he pulls an orange prescription bottle out of his backpack and pops something in his mouth and even threatens to smoke marijuana on the plane. He then asks the crew to offer him and all the other passengers a refund, swiftly followed by an offer of $100 to let him sit in the cockpit next to the plane's captain.

“I’ll talk to the police, I’ll talk to whoever you want me to talk to I’ll talk to your supervisor and we’ll make a deal. You have three seconds before I f-ck you up,” threatens one man who confronts him over the way he talked to the female flight attendant.

He then bizarrely compliments the flight attendant while telling her that he “expected better" from her because he said that she had "beautiful eyes".

American Airlines told the New York Post that the “disruptive passenger” was eventually taken off the plane. “The flight continued as scheduled following the removal. We thank our customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience,” the airline said.