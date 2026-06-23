‘Managers don't call after work’: Indian-origin man shares what makes US work culture different

An Indian origin man living in the United States has shared his thoughts on the difference between work culture in India and America, saying that the US offers a far more structured approach to work life balance.

An Indian-origin man compares India and US work culture, says fixed hours make employees happier. (Instagram/desidad_in_america)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nitin Malhotra, posted a video in Hindi, where he recalled his experience of working in India before moving to America. The clip was shared with the caption, “India vs USA work-life balance.”

In the video, Malhotra said, “I worked in India for nearly five years, and today, I have been in America for almost 15 years. I am now an American citizen.”

He said that during his time in India, leaving office after completing an eight hour shift was often looked at strangely. “If I started work at 10 am and got up to leave at 6 pm, or even around 6:30 pm after finishing my eight hours, the office staff and people around me would stare as if something was wrong. It felt as though they were wondering, ‘Where is he going so early?’” he said.

‘Managers do not unnecessarily call you after work’

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{{^usCountry}} Malhotra further said that his experience in America has been very different. “Here, I work for eight hours, clock out and go home. People around me are not bothered by it. Once my shift is over, I simply leave for home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malhotra further said that his experience in America has been very different. “Here, I work for eight hours, clock out and go home. People around me are not bothered by it. Once my shift is over, I simply leave for home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also recalled an incident when his manager called him after work and appreciated him the next day for answering the phone. “She was so happy that I picked up. The next day, she appreciated me and also paid me time and a half for the extra work,” he said.

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Explaining the system further, Malhotra added, “In America, this is the work culture. If you work more than 40 hours, you are paid overtime, usually time and a half.”

He clarified that India also has systems in place, but said the culture around work life balance in the US is stronger. “Managers here do not unnecessarily call you after work. Your hours are clearly set, and everything is properly structured. People here are much happier because of this culture. I honestly feel India should also follow this approach,” he said.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video has received several reactions on Instagram. One user wrote, “This is exactly what India needs to learn.” Another commented, “Work should not take over your entire life.” A third user said, “Overtime should always be paid, no matter where you work.” Another reaction read, “This is why work life balance matters so much.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)