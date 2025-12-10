Mark Zuckerberg spotted cruising on $300 million mega yacht. Watch

Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, is back in the spotlight - this time for his $300 million mega yacht that he introduced last year. Several photographs and videos of Zuckerberg’s 387-foot yacht have recently gone viral on the internet. As of December 10, Zuckerberg's net worth is around $225.3 billion.(File)

About Mark Zuckerberg's yacht

According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old has been "burning hundreds of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel" since he launched the personal vessel in 2024. Dubbed Launchpad, the one-of-a-kind yacht reportedly runs on four diesel engines that consume nearly 291 gallons of fuel per hour. During this period, it emits 40 tons of carbon dioxide.

This comes at a time when Zuckerberg has been advocating for climate change policies, including the Paris Agreement, through various platforms. He has even provided over $100 million to fund climate advocacy and other initiatives through his philanthropic organisation, according to a Daily Mail report.

On its journeys, Launchpad is often spotted accompanied by Wingman, which is a 220-foot support ship worth $30 million. It is capable of carrying a helicopter, a miniature submarine, and several smaller boats.

A few months ago, the Greek Reporter highlighted that Zuckerberg's mega yacht has burned over 528,000 gallons of diesel fuel within nine months, starting from 2024 to this year. It was earlier docked at the La Ciotat shipyard in France in August. Overall, it amounts to two million liters of diesel.

This usage amounted to more than 5,300 tons of carbon emissions, all of which were released by a single ship. As per the Daily Mail, this is equivalent to around 400 US households for a period of over one year. The Greek Reporter stated that the superyacht has been through multiple destinations around the world, ranging from the South Pacific to Europe. It was earlier scheduled to undergo servicing at a major superyacht facility, which previously handled Koru, the yacht owned by Jeff Bezos.

FAQs

1. What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

As of December 10, Zuckerberg's net worth is around $225.3 billion, Forbes reported.

2. When Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook?

He started the platform in 2004 for students to match names with photos of classmates.