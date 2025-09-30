Mehdi Hasan schools Laura Loomer on India, calls her ‘a very small child’

Mehdi Hasan, the Indian-origin broadcaster and founder of media company Zeteo, engaged in a war of words with American right wing political activist Laura Loomer on X. The hostile exchange began on September 28, when Hasan posted about a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan that left at least four people dead. Laura Loomer and Mehdi Hasan engaged in a verbal spat

What Mehdi Hasan posted

“An AR-15, an American flag, and a mass shooting. Nothing more American than that, I guess,” wrote Mehdi Hasan, a journalist who holds dual citizenship of the US and UK.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and supporter of US President Donald Trump, took issue with Hasan’s post. She asked him why he was in the United States if he “hated” it here. She also labelled him a Muslim immigrant and told him to “go back to the UK and the Islamic countries your parents were born in”.

Hasan, 46, was born in the UK to Shia Muslim parents from Hyderabad, India.

“You are a Muslim immigrant. You can go back to the UK and the Islamic countries your parents were born in any time you want. Why are you even in the US if you hate it here?” Loomer asked the broadcaster, who used to present The Mehdi Hasan Show on Peacock.

“Just leave. I don’t get it. What will it take to make you leave? You hate our country,” Loomer added.

Hasan hits back

Hasan hit back at Loomer by pointing out that his parents were born in India, which is not an Islamic country. He then took potshots at her intelligence.

“India is where my parents were born and it is not an ‘Islamic country’. You have the knowledge, intellect, and IQ of a very small (and angry) child,” wrote the journalist.

Loomer did not back down as she accused Hasan of being an invader.. “Oh so your parents were invaders. Now you have chosen to invade my country,” she wrote.

Laura Loomer has been outspoken in her opposition of immigration and has also feuded with Hasan in the past. In August, the ex-MSNBC host accused Loomer of being “soulless” and “sociopathic.