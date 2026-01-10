Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth to hold 'most important' meeting of the year, employees urged to attend in person

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth is reportedly holding a meeting that he said was the “most important” of the year. According to a Business Insider report, managers at the company have urged employees to “drop what they are doing” to attend the meeting in person. Andrew Bosworth, Meta CEO and head of Reality Labs.​ (LinkedIn/Andrew Bosworth)

Andrew Bosworth, who is also the head of Reality Labs, is reportedly set to conduct the meeting on January 14. Two Meta employees told the outlet that the executive “strongly recommended” that the employees be physically present to attend the meeting.

The outlet reported that for the division headed by Bosworth, it is unusual to attend in-person meetings. However, according to an employee, the managers of the division have instructed people to "drop what they're doing" for the upcoming gathering. Reality Labs oversees Meta's wearables, virtual and augmented reality initiatives.

The division of Meta has been experiencing losses of more than $70 billion since 2020, despite some success with the Ray-Ban smart glasses it launched, according to the outlet.

According to a December report by Business Insider, Reality Labs, which underwent several rounds of layoffs last year, was planning budget cuts.

Who is Andrew Bosworth? According to his LinkedIn profile, Bosworth holds a degree in computer science from Harvard University. He began his career as a field sales manager and joined Meta in 2022, following stints at Microsoft and Facebook.

As per the Meta website, "before Reality Labs, he ran the Ads and Business Platform product group where he led engineering, product, research, analytics and design, taking annual revenue from USD 4B to 40B/year in 5 years."

“Boz currently leads Meta's efforts in building the next computing platform, metaverse technologies and consumer hardware across Quest, Horizon, Ray-Ban Meta, Meta Ray-Ban Display and Oakley Meta AI glasses, and more.”