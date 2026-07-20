Mitch McConnell: Senator's office staff walks away as reporter demands video ‘proof of life’; watch

Questions surrounding Senator Mitch McConnell's health continued to grow after a video shared by reporter Nicholas A Ballasy showed one of the senator's top staff members walking away without answering a question.

Senator Mitch McConnell's aide declined to answer questions about releasing a video statement amid health speculation (AP Photo)

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McConnell who is 84, has been hospitalized since June 14 after a fall that briefly left him unconscious. He later said he also developed a mild case of pneumonia and has since been moved to a rehabilitation center.

Aide avoids answering on video statement

Senator Mitch McConnell's Senior Communications Adviser, Robert Steurer, walked away when asked if the senator should release a video statement in addition to the photo his office posted, while McConnell remains hospitalized since June 14, reporter Nicholas A Ballasy said in a post on X, along with a video.

The moment quickly drew reactions online, with many users questioning McConnell's condition and Steurer's silence.

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One user wrote, “You know this man is on LinkedIn every night looking for another job. He's probably cleaned out his desk already.”

Another commented, “It's clear Steurer needs to held accountable and prosecuted if it's discovered that he covered up the fact that McConnell's brain or entire body is dead.”

A third user wrote, “Obvious from his body language, McConnell is dead or on life support.”

Others added, “It’s fraud if these guys are still getting paid”

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Conspiracy theorist says 'a lot is wrong' with Senator's new ‘proof of life’ photo

Hawley says he was 'totally in the dark'

Senator Josh Hawley has also raised concerns about McConnell's long absence from Congress. The Missouri senator sent well wishes to McConnell and his family during a Fox News Digital interview published July 19 but said that “at a certain point you do have an obligation to your constituents and the country to tell them what's going on,” as per USA Today.

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McConnell, first elected to the Senate in 1984, has served seven terms representing Kentucky. He broke his public silence in a July 12 statement addressing his hospitalization, which had led to widespread criticism and conspiracy theories online.

Hawley told Fox he has been “totally in the dark” about McConnell's condition, adding, “I never had any idea about any of his health stuff.”

Also Read: 'Liars': Laura Loomer claims Mitch McConnell's hospital photo is AI-generated

Health speculation fuels online conspiracy theories

McConnell was hospitalized after a fall that left him briefly unconscious, and he also had a mild case of pneumonia during his hospitalization. He has since been moved to a rehabilitation center.

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His office shared a photo of him with his wife, Elaine Chao, in the hospital, which led to further speculation, as many online alleged the image was created or altered using artificial intelligence.