'Name is M-A-M-D-A-N-I’: Zohran Mamdani claps back at White House press secretary for mispronouncing his name

A video of Zohran Mamdani dropping the correct spelling of his name in response to it being mispronounced has surfaced online. This came after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the Democratic New York City mayoral nominee as “Zamdami.” During a White House briefing, Leavitt labelled attacks on the Indian-origin politician while mispronouncing his name. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. (REUTERS)

Mamdani’s recent video shows him saying, “The name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I,” amid cheers from the crowd. The Democratic nominee shared the video, originally posted on TikTok, while replying to a tweet about Leavitt mispronouncing his name.

“The latest in the Zohran Mamdani mispronunciation saga: White House Press Sec Karoline Leavitt just referred to him as "Zamdami" at her briefing,” read a reporter’s tweet.

Take a look at the post:

Social media reacts:

People posted varied responses. While most loved how Mamdani handled the name goof, a few showed unhappiness and claimed they would never vote for him.

"Top-tier response, sir," an individual praised. Another added, “I thought today on Twitter couldn't get any better, and then you reply with our song of the summer.”

A third expressed, “Zohran just keeps winning.” A fourth wrote, “You can't have this much aura, my guy.”

Zohran Mandani was born in Uganda to famous Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and noted Indian-Ugandan academician Mahmood Mamdani.

Earlier, in another video, Zohran Mandan took a cheeky dig at critics who told him to return to Africa. “I hear you, and I agree: I’m going back to Uganda,” he said. “I’m headed there in a personal capacity to celebrate Rama and I’s marriage with our family and friends.”

Ahead of the November election, Mamdani took a short break from his campaign trail to visit Uganda to celebrate his recent marriage. He will return to NYC by the end of July.