Zohran Mamdani reveals battle with favourite word in new video: 'I almost pulled…'

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is learning to let go of his favourite word after claiming that his team gave him an "ultimatum" to stop using the word frequently. Sharing his confusion in a light-hearted video on social media, Mamdani said that his communications team recently pointed out that he says the word “ultimately” a bit too much. Zohran Mamdani said that his communications team recently pointed out that he says the word “ultimately” a bit too much.(Instagram/zohrankmamdani)

"So the other day, my comms team was giving me some feedback that I used the word "ultimately" a little too much and I need to take it out of my vocabulary. Then a few days later, I went home, opened TikTok and saw this video," he said, sharing clips from his various media and podcast appearances where he used the word multiple times.

Take a look at the clip here:

"I am listening, I am learning. I sat down for an interview with News 12 and I almost pulled it off," he said, sharing a clip from the interview.

In the video, Mamdani was replying to a question about US President Donald Trump's comments calling him a communist and pushing for his arrest. The New York mayoral candidate replied that he will not back down from the fight and almost said the word "ultimately" before swiftly changing his sentence.

"So, please keep sending me your feedback because ultimately, I will get better," he quipped at the end of the video.

The clip amused many online as Mamdani's social media presence grows and has become a pivotal part of his election campaign. "You are ultimately aware of your own transmitted resonance and hence I love your transparency," joked one supporter.

Another remarked, "A politician that listens? You really need to chill."

"Not a politician taking feedback and applying it in real time," added a third user.

Born to Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran Mamdani stunned the US after securing a win over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.