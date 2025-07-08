‘Zohran Mamdani isn’t your average politician’: Democrat’s DIY campaign video draws attention

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, dropped the latest video of his campaign, claiming that it has been recorded in a "different" manner. Since being posted a little over two hours ago, his video has created a stir among social media users, with many praising him. Zohran Mamdani, in his latest campaign video shared on X. (X/@ZohranKMamdani)

“Shooting our videos is a little bit different now,” Mamdani wrote as he shared a video on X. In the clip, he is seen engaging with voters in a public setting.

While shooting a video, he notices a man on a bicycle, probably trying to capture his picture. Mamdani walks up to him and takes a selfie. He continues doing so with the other people he meets.

At one point, an elderly woman interrupts his video shoot to take a photo and fumbles with her phone, trying to find the camera. Mamdani helps her locate the app and takes a picture with her.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “God, I can’t wait to see you as mayor of New York. You’re going to really turn the city around. We need more people like you running around the country.” Another shared, “This is what happens when you have AURA.”

A third expressed, “People like your positive energy!” A fourth wrote, “Zohran Mamdani isn’t your average politician. He’s what happens when conscience meets courage.”

Donald Trump on Zohran Mamdani:

US President Donald Trump is not happy with Mamdani's victory. He slammed Mamdani earlier and recently escalated his attack, warning that the New York City mayoral candidate would have “big problems” if he “did not behave.”

“He [Mamdani] is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now,” Trump said in a dinner with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.