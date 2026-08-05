‘More than just a coincidence’: Netizens note eerie similarity between Perez Hilton incident & Ariana Grande’s new video

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been taken from his Florida home and into an ambulance after he was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live, AZ Intel shared on X. The video prompted a flurry of calls to local police.

Netizens note eerie similarity between Perez Hilton incident & Ariana Grande’s new video (theperezhilton/Instagram, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo )

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In the aftermath of the incident, Netizens pointed out an uncanny resemblance between what Hilton did and what Ariana Grande’s video for ‘Petal’ showed. Just a day before the horrific livestream, Hilton had posted a video about Grande taking a step back from public life after her tour.

Grande’s recent music video featured bloody scenes and a Carrie-inspired image of Grande covered in blood. Hilton’s video showed him cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

‘Petal’ is a powerful statement about feminine rage, misogyny, and what happens when women are pushed too far.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

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{{^usCountry}} Hilton’s video about Grande was captioned, “Ariana Grande’s team announced that she’s going to be taking some time off and now she is speaking up for herself!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hilton’s video about Grande was captioned, “Ariana Grande’s team announced that she’s going to be taking some time off and now she is speaking up for herself!” {{/usCountry}}

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Netizens pointed out the strangeness of the events. “The Perez Hilton story is very strange a couple of days ago he posted a video about Ariana Grande taking a step back from the public life after her tour and a couple of days later he's covered in blood just like Ariana Grande was in her recent music video. This is definitely a ritual,” one user wrote on X.

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“As we know, Hollywood is a dark demonic place. I don’t think it’s a coincidence what’s happening with Perez Hilton right now. Look at Ariana Grande’s music video just a few days ago. Lots of darkness and occult imagery being pushed online these days. And I know several high profile people who dabble in witchcraft and dark arts in their free time. There’s a reason I stay home 90% of the time and mind my own business. Protecting my energy. We all should,” wrote another user.

“Perez Hilton posted a lot about Ariana Grande and then he ends up covered in blood just like Ariana's recent music video...This is more than just a coincidence. This is a massive ritual. This is also a massive PSYOP....,” a user said.

The Perez Hilton incident

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The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene.

Also Read | Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).