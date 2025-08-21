New Hampshire mother who killed husband, 2 kids in murder-suicide shared chilling TikTok video

A mother who allegedly shot her husband and two children before taking her own life in New Hampshire had shared a chilling video on social media narrating her ongoing struggles with depression. The police have ruled all three deaths as homicides, while the mother’s death was deemed a suicide.

34-year-old Emily Long allegedly carried out a murder-suicide at the family’s Madbury home, killing her husband, 48-year-old Ryan Long, who was battling cancer, along with their two children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6. The couple’s 3-year-old child was the lone survivor of the massacre and was found unharmed inside the house.

The police have ruled all three deaths as homicides, while the mother’s death was deemed a suicide. “It was a perfect family as far as we knew. It’s just shocking. We didn’t see it coming” neighbour Bevy Ketel said, the New York Times reported.

As investigators struggle to figure out the motive behind the horrific murder, the killer mother's frequent social media posts about her struggles while coping with her husband’s terminal cancer diagnosis could provide a clue.

Her husband, a school psychologist at Oyster River Middle School in Durham, was reportedly a highly aggressive form of brain cancer.

In a TikTok she shared just days before police found the family dead, the mother of three has said that her children were “definitely struggling” and she had been “really depressed” while trying to bring back normalcy in the home as her husband’s health declined.

“I am determined to create normalcy. I have been struggling so much and really depressed and just have really become reclusive, and just wanted to be with my kids and my husband. That being said, I’m making a change and it is starting today … And I’m making a point to get out of my depression and do this for my family," she had said in the video.