NYC's Flatiron Building has apartments costing $58.5 million. Netizens ask 'Would you pay…?

The iconic Flatiron Building in New York City now houses ultra-luxury apartments after undergoing a renovation. New units reportedly cost up to $58.5 million.

A view of the Flatiron Building in New York City. (Unsplash)

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The Flatiron Building has a unique triangular shape, narrow prow, ornamental columns, and has intricate decorative details. It has been one of NYC's most recognizable landmarks for over a century and remains a major draw for tourists.

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{{^usCountry}} The Flatiron Building had been undergoing renovation work for the last seven years. Now, the iconic landmark has gone from an office building to ultra-luxury appointments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Flatiron Building had been undergoing renovation work for the last seven years. Now, the iconic landmark has gone from an office building to ultra-luxury appointments. {{/usCountry}}

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The Flatiron Building is set to have 36 open concept apartments, of which some are half-floor and some are full-floor units. They range from $11 million three-bedroom units to $58.5 million for a full-floor five-bedroom unit, which also comes with a balcony, as per a BBC report. The building is set to have other amenities in the basement and common spaces, including a 60 feet pool, billiards room, wellness center, and piano lounge.

Flatiron Building apartment whopping cost draws reactions

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People online reacted to the whopping cost of an apartment at the Flatiron Building. “New York's iconic Flatiron Building is officially up for sale. After a near-complete renovation, the historic landmark is listed for $58.5 million,” one remarked on X.

Another added “Would you pay $58.5 million to live in this iconic New York building? With its renovation nearly complete, the Flatiron is ready for its next—and most extravagant—phase of life.” Yet another said “you pay $58.5m to live in this iconic New York building.”

New York property prices and Flatiron's history

Manhattan Miami Real Estate data indicates only 21 properties in NYC are priced higher than the cost of an apartment at the Flatiron Building. The top spot is occupied by a $128 million condo off Central Park, BBC reported citing the data.

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The Flatiron Building was completed in 1902 and was one of the city's first skyscrapers. It was designed by Daniel Burnham to fit onto a wedge-shaped plot of land at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. The building was initially dubbed ‘Burnham’s folly' out of fear that its height and thin nature would cause it to blow over due to the wind.

While the Flatiron Building was originally built to house the Fuller Company, a construction firm based in Chicago, it has been home to many occupants, including toy and clothing companies, magazines, and publishing houses. However, the building has always remained an office space until now.

Macmillan Publishing, one of the last tenants, moved out in 2019. The current owners Brodsky Organization, GFP Real Estate, and the Sorgente Group, started renovation work in 2023, after announcing their plans to convert it into high-end condos.

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