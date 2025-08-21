NYT Pips: Hints and answer for August 21 game

Pips, an all-new game from The New York Times, has taken over the internet ever since it came out a few days ago. Offering a unique spin on dominoes, it is all about flexing your logic muscles, as per Mashable. Whether you are stuck on Easy, Medium, or the Hard level, here is the ultimate guide, offering all the hints and answers for the August 21 game. NYT Pips: There are three levels in the game.(Screengrab/NYT)

NYT Pips: Hints and answers for August 21, 2025

In total, there are three difficulty levels: Easy, Medium and Hard.

Here are the answers for NYT Pips Easy level:

Number (2): The answer for this is 2-3 placed horizontally.

Number (7): 2-3 placed horizontally and 4-3 vertically.

Number (7): 4-3 vertically; 4-5 placed vertically. In this blue space, all numbers must add up to 7.

Number (9): 4-5 horizontally; 4-2 horizontally. Here, everything needs to add up to 9.

Number (2): 4-2 horizontally.

Answers for NYT Pips Medium difficulty level:

Not Equal: 6-5 vertically; 3-2 vertically.

Number (5): 2-0 horizontally; 5-1 horizontally; 1-1 vertically. In this red space, the domino halves must add up to the number 5.

Number (5): 0-5 horizontally. The domino halves need to add up to 5 in this green space.

Answer for NYT Pips Hard level:

Equal (5): 5-2 vertically; 5-5 vertically; 5-0 vertically; 5-6 horizontally.

Number (10): 4-4 horizontally; 5-6 horizontally.

Number (0): 5-0 vertically; 0-0 horizontally; 0-1 vertically.

Equal (1): 0-1 vertically; 1-1 horizontally; 6-1 vertically; 4-1 horizontally.

Number (4): 0-4 horizontally.

Number (3): 3-0 placed vertically.

NYT Pips: How to play?

The latest game from The New York Times went live at 12 PM ET on August 18.

Those who are seasoned dominoes players will find it easy to play Pips. Once players start the game, they can see multiple tiles, placed vertically or horizontally, that are connected to each other.

Players are required to use a drag-and-drop system, and they have to place and rotate dominoes until they meet all the conditions on the board. While doing so, they need to keep specific rules in mind:

The value of a domino is to be equal (=) or not equal (≠).

These values can be greater than (>) or less than (<).

In specific areas, numbers need to be correct to add up to the target total.

There are a few spaces that have no restrictions, allowing players free placement.

FAQs

How is Pips different from a regular game of dominoes?

A major difference is the introduction of color-coded conditions, which players are required to address.

What other games are available on The New York Times?

These include Connections, Wordle and Strands, among others.

Can I play Pips for free?

It is available on the NYT Games app and browser. A few features could require a Games subscription.

