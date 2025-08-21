Google Pixel 10 Fold release: Where and how to buy the new Google phone. Best prices, features and more

Google has announced the Pixel 10 series — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The latest models come with the all-new Google Tensor G5 chip, “iconic camera bar and wireless come with Pixelsnap for built-in Qi2 wireless charging.” Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come in a new Moonstone colour variant.(Google)

The US-based company has opened the pre-booking window for its customers. If you are wondering how to buy the all-new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the US, we are here to help you. Here is where you can pre-book the new Google Pixel 10 Pro phone.

Where to buy and pre-book the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

For buyers in the US, you can order the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold on Amazon US, B&H, Best Buy, and the official Google Store website.

If you live in the UK, the latest model, including the Google Pixel 10 Pro, can be booked on Amazon UK, Currys, and the official Google Store website.

For those waiting to get their hands on the latest Google Pixel series in Canada, keep an eye on Amazon CA, Best Buy CA, and the official Google Store website for more updates.

How does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold differ from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers an enhanced design and a foldable camera. The phone offers a battery life of up to 30+ hours, the company said in its blog post.

The phone is also equipped with a better charging set that helps you charge “50% battery in just 30 minutes”.

As for the camera, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a 48MP main camera and a Super Res Zoom up to 20x.

FAQs

When will the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold come out?

The new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to come out on August 28.

What is the price of the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB will cost around $1,799, while the 512GB versions of the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be priced at $1,919.

Where can I buy the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

You can buy the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold on Amazon, Currys, B&H, Best Buy, and the official Google Store website.