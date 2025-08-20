Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G mobile launched in India at a whopping price of Rs…

The “Made by Google” event just went live on several platforms, allowing fans to get a glimpse of the all-new Pixel devices across the globe. While the launch consisted of several devices, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold caught our attention with a sleek design, upgraded specifications, and refreshed AI features. This year, Google has taken over Samsung by making the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold the most durable foldable with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. In addition, Google introduces the new in-house Tensor G5 chip for the foldable, bringing improved performance and efficiency. Therefore, let’s get a closer look at what the new foldable phone has to offer. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come in a new Moonstone colour variant.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications and features

The new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has received some significant design upgrades that look quite impressive on paper. The smartphone flaunts a new 6.4-inch Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex main display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Google says that the smartphone is “capable of handling 10+ years of folding”. It also offers an IP68 water resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved protection.

For performance, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip paired with 16GB RAM. Google says the new chip offers up to 25% faster CPU and up to 60% TPU, offering powerful multitasking. Google has also introduced new AI-powered features such as Magic Cue, camera coach, Gemini Live, Auto best take, and much more.

In terms of photography, the foldable features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP Quad PD wide camera, 10.5MP Dual PD ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP Dual PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. It also includes a 10MP selfie camera on both the cover display and main display.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is backed by a massive 5015mAh battery that supports 30W USB-C charging and up to 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,72,999 for the 256GB storage variant. The foldable could include 512GB and 1TB storage options as well, for which the prices are yet to be determined.