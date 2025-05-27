Google Pixel 10 likely to come with TSMC-built Tensor chipsets: Report

Google is reportedly making a big change in how it develops its in-house Tensor chips. From the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant has relied heavily on Samsung's foundry for the fabrication and manufacturing of the Tensor chips. However, Google is reported to have made long-term partnerships with a popular Taiwanese-based chip manufacturing company, TSMC, to manufacture Tensor chips for Pixel models. Therefore, starting from the upcoming Pixel 10 series, Google will integrate the TSMC-built Tensor chip that may improve the smartphone’s performance capabilities. This may come as a right step for Google to provide flagship performance, attract more customers, and compete with other premium models in the market. Google may have partnered with TSMC for its Tensor chip manufacturing.

Google Pixel 10’s Tensor chip is getting an upgrade

According to a Digi Times report, Google is partnering with TSMC for the manufacturing of its Tensor processors for Pixel phones. It is highlighted that the deal could last from three to five years before getting official approval to manufacture Tensor chips. As of now, we can expect TSMC-built Tensor chips for the Pixel 10 series to the Pixel 14 series, marking a huge step for Google.

But why the big transformation? Well, the report suggests that Samsung Foundry is currently facing yield issues with Exynos 2500 chips, causing performance inconsistency and delays in manufacturing. Therefore, partnering with TSMC could be the right decision for Google to maintain its launch timelines and provide consumers with desired performance expectations.

TSMC built Tensor G5: What to expect

Reportedly, the upcoming Tensor G5 chip for the Pixel 10 series is code-named “Laguna.” The new-generation processor will be fabricated on TSMC’s N3E process. This will provide a significant boost in comparison to Samsung’s 4nm process used for Tensor G4 chips. It is also suggested that this new process will improve all the drawbacks of a Tensor chip, such as battery inefficiency, overheating, thermal performance, and others.

Coming to the architecture, the Tensor G5 is expected to come with one Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex-A725 cores, and two smaller Cortex-A520 cores. Google will also include its custom TPU for AI-powered tasks and on-device processing. Therefore, we can expect the Pixel 10 series to get a major performance boost over the Pixel 9 series models. However, to confirm the claims, we will have to wait until launch to know what the upcoming models have in store for users.