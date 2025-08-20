Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 5G mobile prices revealed ahead of launch today

The Google Pixel 10 series will officially make its debut today globally. The new generation line-up will consist of four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While Google has confirmed all these models, there are a couple of other hardware products which will likely debut today. Reportedly, today’s launch will also include the Google Pixel Watch 4, as well as a few accessories, such as the Pixel Snap Ring stand, Pixel Flex 67W charger, and others. Now, just a day before the official launch, a tipster has leaked the US pricing of all the products, reassuring buyers of a similar price range as the predecessor. Know how much the new generation of Pixel devices will cost. Google Pixel 10 series will likely retain a similar price as last year; here’s a detailed pricing.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 series US price

Tipster Evan Blass shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the storage variant and US pricing of all the products which are expected to launch. As per the price listing, no price hike for the Pixel 10 series models is expected as of now. However, today’s launch will confirm the detailed price, sale, specifications, and other details about the new products. Here’s a glimpse of the Google Pixel 10 series US price:

Google Pixel 10:

128GB $799

256GB $899

Google Pixel 10 Pro:

128GB: $999

256GB:$1099

512GB:$1219

1TB: $1449

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL:

256GB: $1199

512GB: $1319

1TB: $1549

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

256GB: $1799

512GB: $1919

1TB: $2149

Apart from the smartphones, here’s a list of other products which are expected to launch today with US pricing:

Google Pixel Watch 4:

41mm WiFi: $349

41mm LTE: $449

45mm WiFi: $399

45mm LTE: $499

Google Pixel Buds 2a: $129

Pixel Snap Ring stand: $29.99

Pixel Flex 67W charger:$59.99

PixelSnap charger: $39.99

PixelSnap charger with stand: $69.99

As far as the Indian price is concerned, we do not expect any price hike for the Pixel 10 series this year. Therefore, the smartphone could be priced similarly to last year, with a starting price to fall between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 80,000. Now, we just have to wait a couple of hours to confirm what Google has in store for this year’s flagships.