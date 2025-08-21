Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL 5G mobiles launched: Price in India, offers and more

Google, after months of anticipation, has finally launched its latest Pixel 10 series devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro, which we are talking about here. All pricing details, specifications, and more of the latest Pro smartphone are now out, and we have you covered with all the information. Google Pixel 10 Pro starts at ₹ 1,09,999 in India. (Google)

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India and offers

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL start at Rs.1,09,999 and Rs.1,24,999 respectively for the base models with 256GB storage.

There are several offers on the phones, including Rs.10,000 instant cashback on selected cards alongside an exchange bonus of up to Rs.5,000. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI savings amounting to up to Rs.17,137. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available in various colourways. The Pixel 10 Pro will be available in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available in Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian. Both models will have only one storage variant with 256GB on offer.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are powered by Google’s 5th generation Tensor chipset, the Tensor G5. It is paired with 16GB of RAM and the Titan M2 security core processor.

As for the cameras, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main wide camera, a 48MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 42MP sensor for selfies.

For the displays, the Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch OLED panel, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch OLED panel.

In terms of battery, the Pixel 10 Pro has a 4870mAh unit, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 5200mAh unit. The Pixel 10 Pro supports fast charging with 30W USB-C charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45W USB-C charging. Both support Pixel Snap Wireless Charging, with the Pixel 10 Pro offering 15W wireless charging and the Pixel 10 Pro XL supporting 25W wireless charging.

There are also several AI features built into the phones, including Pixel Studio, Head Frame, Reimagine, Sky Styles, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Enhance, Zoom Enhance, and Portrait Light. For video, features include Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, and more