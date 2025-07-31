Facing difficulty in urination? Gynac says it can be uterine prolapse; know early warning signs, treatment options

Uterine prolapse is a condition when the uterus descends from the normal position in the pelvis, into the vaginal canal. Usually, women with history of long labour, multiple vaginal births, home deliveries in which the muscles and ligaments have become weak are prone to uterine prolapse. Also read | Demystifying uterine fibroids: Gynac shares causes, early warning signs, and when to seek help Women with history of long labour and multiple vaginal births are at risk of uterine prolapse.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ila Jalote, consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram said, "Other risk factors are chronic constipation or cough which puts pressure on the pelvic muscles due to prolonged straining and obesity also acts as a risk factor. As women approach menopause, declining estrogen levels further weaken these supportive structures, making prolapse more noticeable."

Uterine prolapse: Early warning signs to know

Many women with mild prolapse may not notice any symptoms. However, as the condition progresses, symptoms can include:

Vaginal discharge

Heaviness or pressure in lower abdomen

Backache

Difficulty in urination, as in feeling of incomplete evacuation

Urinary incontinence

Difficulty in defecation

Uterine prolapse can lead to vaginal discharge.(Pexels)

Ways to treat uterine prolapse:

A gynecological pelvic exam is usually sufficient to diagnose uterine prolapse. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and the woman’s age, general health, and desire for future pregnancies. It can be treated with:

1. Exercise: Special exercises, called Kegel exercises, can help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. These are recommended in mild cases to strengthen the pelvic muscles and prevent progression of the prolapse.

2. Treatment of predisposing conditions: Managing hidden factors like chronic cough and constipation helps reduce ongoing strain on the pelvic floor and prevents worsening of the prolapse.

3. Dietary and lifestyle changes: Changes to your diet and lifestyle may be helpful in relieving symptoms like constipation. It is suggested to improve nutritional and protein supplementation

4. Surgical options: Surgical options like sling surgeries can be used in which uterus is restored to its normal position with help of the sling. Other treatment options include vaginal hysterectomy with pelvic floor repair in which uterus is removed, and pelvic muscles are tightened to restore bladder and rectus to its normal place.

5. Vaginal pessary: A pessary is a rubber or plastic doughnut-shaped device that fits around or under the lower part of your uterus (cervix). This device helps prop up your uterus and holds it in place.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.