Demystifying uterine fibroids: Gynac shares causes, early warning signs, and when to seek help

During the reproductive years, women may develop tumours in or on the uterus, commonly known as uterine fibroids. Although these fibroids are typically non-cancerous, they can sometimes lead to discomfort and other health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, clinical associate director- obstetrics and gynaecology, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad said, "Also referred to as leiomyomas or myomas, fibroids vary in size, quantity, and location." Hormonal changes are responsible for development of uterine fibroids.(Pexels)

Causes of uterine fibroids:

Pointing out the causes that can trigger the formation of uterine fibroids, Dr. Shweta Mendiratta said, "The cause of uterine fibroids is still not well understood, even though multiple possibilities have been suspected. Hormonal changes, most notably the changing levels of estrogen and progesterone, are responsible for the development of fibroids. Heredity is involved in susceptibility as well—those with relatives who have had fibroids are at higher risk of developing fibroids. Obesity, early menstruation, and diet have also been suspected to be a risk factor."

Uterine fibroids can cause pelvic pressure or pain.(Shutterstock)

Early warning signs of uterine fibroids:

While for most women, uterine fibroids are asymptomatic, some can feel mild or severe symptoms. Here are the early warning signs to watch out for:

Heavy or heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding

Pelvic pressure or pain

Urination or inability to fully empty the bladder

Constipation

Leg or lower back pain

Painful sexual intercourse

Complications like anemia caused by heavy bleeding or infertility

When to seek help?

Consult a doctor's opinion if you feel:

Bleeding during menstruation for over a week

Severe pressure or pain in the pelvic area and/or abdomen

Problems urinating or bowel movements

A problem with fertility

How are uterine fibroids managed?

"Diagnosis is usually with a pelvic exam, ultrasound, or MRI. The treatment may vary from watchful waiting to drug therapy or surgery in the guise of myomectomy or hysterectomy based on the size and extent of the fibroids," added the gynaecologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.