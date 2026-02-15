OpenAI employee earning more than ₹2 crore says she won’t marry without a prenup

The AI revolution has not only transformed the way we live, work, communicate and consume information, but has also minted a new class of millionaires on the back of a handful of fast-growing AI startups. These newly wealthy professionals, in turn, are reshaping how millennials think about money, especially within relationships. How the AI revolution is changing the way millennials think about money (Representational image)

The New York Times spoke to one such millennial, an OpenAI employee, who explained why she will not get married without a prenuptial agreement.

OpenAI staffer says prenuptial agreement is a must Gujari Singh, 31, who works on OpenAI’s sales team, told the newspaper that signing a prenup before marriage is “non-negotiable” for her.

Singh joined OpenAI in 2023 and earns between $200,000 and $300,000 annually — well over ₹2 crore even at the lower end of that range. She also has equity in the company.

The Indian-origin professional, who is single, said a former boyfriend became more receptive to the idea of a prenuptial agreement after she joined OpenAI,

“I think what I have today will not be the totality of what I earn in my career,” she said. “I’m, quite frankly, just getting started.”

Singh said that her refusal to tie the knot without a prenup to protect her assets stems from recognising the importance of financial independence.

“I know how hard it has been for women to be financially independent and be in situations where they’re not in control,” she said. “To me, that has always been the scariest thing.”

What experts say Lauren Lavender says prenuptial agreements are often the norm among people working in tech. Lavender, the chief marketing officer at HelloPrenup, a start-up that helps couples create prenuptial agreements, noted that it can be more surprising when a tech couple chooses not to sign one.

She added that some tech professionals using HelloPrenup have equity compensation packages worth more than their base salaries.

“A prenup is thinking about the near future and the far future and the what-if future,” said Sam Mockford of Citrine Capital. “And when you’re looking at equity, there’s a lot that’s variable about your future wealth.”

