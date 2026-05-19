Pakistani-origin founder takes over San Francisco theatre to screen 3 Idiots for anyone needing inspiration
A Pakistani-origin founder rented out an entire San Francisco theatre and began offering $10 tickets to anyone looking to watch the iconic movie 3 Idiots.
Highlighting the universal appeal of cinema, a San Francisco-based founder recently announced on social media that he has rented a 250-seat theatre in the city. His goal? To host a special screening of the iconic 2009 Indian film, 3 Idiots. The announcement has sparked a wave of nostalgic reactions online, with internet users worldwide recalling when they first watched the film or how much they enjoyed it.
“I rented out a 250-seat theatre in SF to screen one of the best movies ever: 3 Idiots,” Pakistani-origin founder Farza Majeed, whose LinkedIn says he’s based in San Francisco, wrote on X.
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He continued, “It's a beautiful film set in India about 3 friends trying to figure out wtf to do with their lives. If you're in a rut, need some inspo, or just want a laugh, come watch.”
In a follow-up tweet, he posted, “The screening will be Sunday May 24 at Marina Theater in SF. 1 ticket per person. It will have subtitles. If you've never seen it, I highly recommend it.”
As per the link Majeed provided, the screening will take place at Marina Theater between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM PDT on May 24. The tickets are priced at $10.00.{{/usCountry}}
As per the link Majeed provided, the screening will take place at Marina Theater between 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM PDT on May 24. The tickets are priced at $10.00.{{/usCountry}}
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
What did social media say?{{/usCountry}}
An individual praised, “Dude, this is an epic initiative.” Another posted, “Oh, I’ve been meaning to watch this one.”{{/usCountry}}
An individual praised, “Dude, this is an epic initiative.” Another posted, “Oh, I’ve been meaning to watch this one.”{{/usCountry}}
A third commented, “One of the best movies! Enjoyed by uni mates from China, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and many more nations.” A fourth wrote, “Watched this while in engineering school, it hit different. To this day, it is one of my all-time favourites!”
Read the full note from the hosts:
Hi! We are Farza and Aadil.
And, we rented out a theater to screen 3 Idiots!
It's probably the best Bollywood movie of all time. It's a story about...well, as basic as it sounds, following your dreams.
I still watch it at least once a year every time I need to feel inspired again. It makes me laugh and cry (in a good way) every time even after 30 rewatches. I think everyone who makes stuff can find some part of it relatable.
It's 3 hours long. Lobby opens at 12:30, we're going to start exactly at 1:00. Try not to be late!
The concession stand might be open not sure, but no one's checking bags or anything so do with that what you want.
Excited - see y'all there.
About 3 Idiots:
3 Idiots is a Hindi coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama film that was released in 2009. It follows the story of three engineering students, Farhan Qureshi (Madhavan), Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi), and the eccentric Rancho (Aamir Khan), at an elite but hyper-competitive Indian college.
The story explores the immense societal and parental pressure to conform to traditional career paths, contrasting it with Rancho’s philosophy of pursuing excellence over rote learning.
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Years after graduation, Farhan and Raju embark on a nostalgic road trip to find Rancho, who mysteriously vanished. Ultimately, the film is a heartwarming critique of rigid education systems, celebrating true friendship, passion, self-discovery, and the belief that success follows true learning.