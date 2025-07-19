Robbie Pardlo cause of death: How did former City High member die? All on health issues

Robbie Pardlo, former member of the R&B group City High, died at age 46 earlier this week in Willingboro, New Jersey, his representative confirmed to TMZ on Friday. Pardlo was known for his Grammy-nominated hit “What Would You Do?” According to the entertainment news website, his family is currently grieving and will be planning memorial services and tributes. Robbie Pardlo died earlier this week(Instagram)

Cause of Death and Health Issues

Ice Cream Convos cited a family source to report that Pardlo was hospitalized on Tuesday due to complications from heart failure. He passed away two days later. TMZ reported that an exact cause of death has not been determined yet.

Pardlo battled alcoholism and drug addiction since his City High days, exacerbated by his 2003 breakup with bandmate Claudette Ortiz. His 2010 A&E Intervention episode detailed heavy drinking, impacting his daughter, Lyric.

Claudette Ortiz described his abusive behavior, including drunken outbursts and physical threats, linked to his addiction.

After rehab in 2010, Pardlo achieved sobriety by October 2010. A 2017 interview suggested recovery, but reports indicate a recent relapse. No other health concerns are known.

Pardlo, born August 13, 1978, co-founded City High with Claudette Ortiz and Ryan Toby. Their 2001 hit “What Would You Do?” reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning a Grammy nomination. After the group’s 2003 disbandment, Pardlo’s struggles limited his career, though he collaborated with Whitney Houston and Lil Kim.

Robbie Pardlo was a staunch Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was married to Anika Pardlo. The couple have two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo. The R&B artist is also survived by his mother, Marion Pardlo; his brother, Gregory Pardlo; his aunt, Cynthia Boyer and his German Shepherd Lieutenant Commander Geordi LA Forge.