‘Ryan Clark is horrible’: Former NFL star slammed for ‘belittling’ ESPN co-worker Peter Schrager

Ryan Clark, the former NFL star, is trending on X and for all the wrong reasons. Clark, an American football analyst at ESPN, is getting slammed for allegedly belittling his fellow analyst, Peter Schrager. They got into a heated debate while discussing CeeDee Lamb’s performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Clark and Peter Schrager got involved in a heated argument during a show. (Screengrab (X))

What had happened?

During a segment of the Get Up show, the studio crew, including Ryan Clark, Peter Schrager, Tedy Bruschi, Dan Orlovsky, and host Mike Greenberg, was discussing CeeDee Lamb’s performance. During which, Schrager defended Lamb. However, his remark didn’t sit well with his co-worker.

Clark chimed in and said, “The thing is this, though. And we shouldn’t do this on TV. So, I apologise if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you.”

Schrager reacted to the dig and replied, “Don’t belittle me like that, I can come and say as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective.”

Clark doubled down on his remark and said, “What I need you to do is to not get mad and let me finish for one. It wasn’t about you, it was going to be about me.”

Social media is furious:

The heated interaction soon went viral, with people expressing dissatisfaction and calling for Clark’s job.

An individual posted, “Ryan Clark is horrible.” Another remarked, “Ryan Clark needs to learn how to communicate what he means because I get what he’s trying to say, but he said it the wrong way.”

A third expressed, “Shocking Ryan Clark is still employed.” A fourth wrote, “Fireable offence. Ryan Clark should be gone, escorted out of the office, and fired.”

Who is Ryan Clark?

Born in 1979 in Marrero, Louisiana, the Super Bowl champion played for three teams in his NFL career: the Washington Redskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants. After retiring from football, he started his broadcasting analyst career at ESPN.

Who is Peter Schrager?

Peter Schrager joined ESPN as an NFL analyst in 2025. Earlier, he was one of the hosts on the 2022 Emmy Award-winning "Good Morning Football." Born in Freehold, New Jersey, he graduated with a major in political science.

With the launch of FS1 in 2013, he regularly started appearing as the network’s in-studio NFL insider and on-site NFL reporter. Before joining the current network, he had covered every Super Bowl for FOX since 2005.