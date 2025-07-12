Karnataka employee with ‘North Indian colleagues’ alleges discrimination at new workplace

A professional from Karnataka has shared an emotional account alleging workplace exclusion after switching companies. The post has sparked a heated conversation on language, bias, and inclusivity in Indian offices. A man claimed that he thinks his ‘North Indian colleagues’ are avoiding him because he’s from Karnataka. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

"Workplace discrimination,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “'I'm a Kannadiga who's recently switched companies. It's been two weeks in this new company, and I haven't been able to make a single friend yet. The people who sit next to me don't bother to say hi unless I initiate the conversation.”

The employee then claimed, “I'm from Karnataka, and most of my colleagues here are from North Indian states, which makes me wonder if that's why I'm being excluded.” However, the individual adds that they also had colleagues from that region in India in their previous company.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “I'm not from Karnataka, and I faced the same issues from my Kannadiga colleagues when I moved to Bengaluru. You need to make peace with it and make connections outside your workplace, too.” Another suggested, “Be on good behaviour, your usual self and things will gradually improve. You had a good bond with the previous team, and that void can't be filled overnight. Give it time and things will be alright.”

A third commented, “When people hear that they are from the same place or they have the same mother tongue, they will become close to each other very soon. I am Kannadiga, and I work in Bengaluru. But most of my teammates are from Andhra and have chosen Bengaluru for work, and they do exactly the same as your North Indian colleagues. They speak in Telugu every time they are at the office. Every time (yes, every time), I initiate the talk, ask them to go out for a break etc. Sometimes, I go outside the building, stating I am feeling cold from ACs, and literally tell them to inform me when they are going to take a break to join them. But to date, they haven't done that. They go together & come together without me. So, I completely understand your thoughts on this being Kannadiga in IT. Sometimes I feel the same, but can't help.” OP responded, “Thank you for sharing this brother. I hope you're able to make some connections soon. While some believe the office is solely for work, I believe brief social interactions can boost morale and productivity. It's indeed frustrating when you lack someone to share a laugh or light moment with during work hours.”

A fourth wrote, “You are there to work. Earn money and make friends somewhere else. Most work friendships are pretentious, and it ends the moment you leave the company.”