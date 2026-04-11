Sam Altman breaks silence, shares rare family photo after Molotov cocktail thrown at his home at 3:45 am

The home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, where he stays with his family, was hit by a Molotov cocktail. Police have reportedly arrested a 20-year-old in connection with the attack on the AI boss’ luxury San Francisco residence. Following the incident, he reflected on the moment on his personal blog and shared a rare picture of his family.

Sam Altman shared a rare picture of his husband and child. (Reuters, Sam Altman)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I wrote this early this morning and I wasn't sure if I would actually publish it, but here it is,” Altman tweeted while posting his blog on X.

Also Read: OpenAI CEO's California home hit by Molotov cocktail, man arrested

“Here is a photo of my family. I love them more than anything,” he wrote. It was accompanied by a photo of his husband, Oliver Mulherin, and their child.

“Images have power, I hope. Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me,” Altman continued,” adding, “The first person did it last night, at 3:45 am in the morning. Thankfully it bounced off the house and no one got hurt.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Altman suggested that the alleged attack may have been tied to his role in the AI industry and the broader tensions surrounding the technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altman suggested that the alleged attack may have been tied to his role in the AI industry and the broader tensions surrounding the technology. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Words have power too. There was an incendiary article about me a few days ago. Someone said to me yesterday they thought it was coming at a time of great anxiety about AI and that it made things more dangerous for me. I brushed it aside,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Words have power too. There was an incendiary article about me a few days ago. Someone said to me yesterday they thought it was coming at a time of great anxiety about AI and that it made things more dangerous for me. I brushed it aside,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and pissed, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and pissed, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He allegedly fled the scene before throwing the fire bomb at Sam Altman’s house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Daniel Moreno-Gama, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He allegedly fled the scene before throwing the fire bomb at Sam Altman’s house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The San Francisco Police Department shared that about an hour after the incident, the authorities were called to OpenAI's headquarters on 3rd Street, where a man allegedly threatened to set fire to the building.

The police recognised the person as the same suspect in the Sam Altman’s house incident and took him into custody.

What else did he write?

In the rest of the blog, Altman addressed his beliefs, the rivalry between AI companies and the future.

Also Read: Pakistani founder recalls Sam Altman’s kindness amid ‘sociopath’ claims

“A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology. This is quite valid, and we welcome good-faith criticism and debate. I empathize with anti-technology sentiments and clearly technology isn’t always good for everyone. But overall, I believe technological progress can make the future unbelievably good, for your family and mine,” he wrote, adding, “While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON