San Francisco neighbours complain of noise as IITian founder works late night for Indian customers

An Indian entrepreneur currently living in San Francisco has revealed that his downstairs neighbours have complained about the noise he makes because he works late into the night. Prateek Sachan, the founder of AI startup Bolna, said that he has been living in an Airbnb in San Francisco for the last few months. Prateek Sachan is the founder of AI startup Bolna and has been living in San Francisco for the last few months.

Sachan said that because his team and his customers are based in India, he often works till 5 or 6 am in the morning, San Francisco time.

Airbnb host defends Indian founder

“Been living in SF past months - sleeping at 5/6 AM because of customers & team in India,” wrote Sachan, who holds a BTech degree from IIT Delhi.

The Indian entrepreneur, whose startup Bolna is backed by Y Combinator, said that working Indian hours seems to be inconveniencing his downstairs neighbours. However, his Airbnb host has stood by him and defended his odd working hours.

“Neighbors downstairs kept complaining about it until they learned we work Indian hours. And were so confused on what they can do now. Shoutout to our amazing Airbnb host who defended us!” Prateek Sachan wrote, sharing a picture of his host’s messages.

Airbnb host defends Indian founder

In the messages, the Airbnb host supported Sachan and blamed the neighbours for complaining.

The host said that Sachan has been an exemplary guest and that they have never had noise issues before this.

“Please let me know if the guest below causes any more trouble for you guys,” the host told Sachan in one message. “I am sorry they are difficult. You have both been outstanding guests so l don't want your eta to be marred.”

(Also read: ‘This is actually sad’: Indian founder in US faces backlash after praising intern for working past midnight)

In another message, the host put the blame squarely on the downstairs neighbours.

“I appreciate that but you need to be able to work as well. The downstairs guest has an inflated sense of their position and I've been very clear with AirBnB Support that she is out of line,” the message from the Airbnb host read.

“I do not want you guys to be inconvenienced or feel uncomfortable. We've never had a problem with noise and we've hosted several guests from South Asia,” the host added.