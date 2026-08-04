Spectrum TV app down for thousands: Users report 'RLP-1035' error code

Thousands of Spectrum TV users are reporting issues with the app, with many unable to access streaming services due to an error code appearing on their screens. The outage has been reported by users across the United States, including California, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Florida and Missouri.

Spectrum TV app down. (UnSplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DownDetector reports

Outage-tracking website DownDetector has recorded a surge in complaints, with affected users reporting the "RLP-1035" error while trying to use the Spectrum TV app.

One user reported, "Down in Los Angeles for the past 30ish minutes. Can't even get into MySpectrum app."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another wrote, "Lost tv app but still have internet and mobile. I live in Southern California (Ventura County) you can’t get thru the customer service line. Not surprised." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another wrote, "Lost tv app but still have internet and mobile. I live in Southern California (Ventura County) you can’t get thru the customer service line. Not surprised." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A third user added, "No Spectrum service here in Taylorsville NC. Can get mobile internet and Internet in my home. But Spectrum website and TV streaming are both unavailable at this time. Website says they are experiencing "connectivity issues". Not sure what the problem is."

Another reported, "Spectrum app on the Roku is not working. Other apps are fine. Can't sign in on the Spectrum web site either: "We're sorry, we are experiencing technical issues and are working to resolve as soon as possible. Please try again later." Newburgh, NY."

Another user added, "St. Louis MO, unable to log in to their website, customer service number says high volume and hangs up. Spectrum TV app not working. Wifi very slow and their iphone app is unresponsive."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One more reported, "Here in Columbus, Ohio, the TV app is completely Down . And when you try to call customer service, they have so many people calling them, they cannot take any phone calls right now."

The cause of the outage remains unclear, and Spectrum has yet to provide an official statement on the issue.