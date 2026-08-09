‘Tears and prayers’: Community comes together to save ‘faithful’ Polk County K9 Ace who was shot by suspect

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has thanked people for helping their K9, Ace, after he was shot by a suspect. The community came together to save Ace after he was wounded.

Community comes together to save ‘faithful’ Polk County K9 Ace who was shot by suspect (@PolkCoSheriff/X)

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“There are so many people and organizations that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge and thank for their part in getting our K9 Ace the help he needed after he was shot by a suspect on Thursday, August 6, 2026,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote on X. “Immediately after he was wounded, Ace was taken to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Lakeland where his bleeding was stopped and he was stabilized by Dr. Oscar Aguayo and his team.”

He added, “Once stabilized, Ace was picked up by Tampa General Hospital’s Aeromed helicopter with pilot Chad Loftin (Metro Aviation), Chief Flight Nurse Tracy Sanderson (TGH), and Flight Paramedic Kenny Switzer (TGH). Aeromed transported Ace to Veterinary Medical Center at Lakewood Ranch in Bradenton to be cared for by Dr. Devon Diaz and his team.”

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Ace, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since March 2020, the post said. He was shot in the front left leg, leaving his leg broken and an artery torn. He lost a lot of blood as a result of the shooting.

“The PCSO is truly grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from our community. We appreciate the support for our deputies involved last night, and of course for Ace and his well-being,” read the post.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Fund

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The Polk County Sheriff’s Office addressed people who had reached out asking how they can help.

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“Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. has an established K9 Fund that will be used to support K9 Ace’s care. For those who have asked how they can help, donations may be made directly to the K9 Fund through the link below. Once on the donation page, simply select “K9” from the dropdown menu. polksheriff.org/donate,” wrote the sheriff.

The post added the Wiltse Family Trust has planned to cover the cost for Ace’s care at Veterinary Medical Center the Lakewood Ranch. The trust has also promised to purchase a new K9 to replace Ace, who will now have to retire.

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“Again, we sincerely appreciate the continued support, kindness, and generosity shown to our K9 Unit during this difficult time,” added the post.

X users expressed their love for Ace in the comment section. “What a sweet pup. Thanks to those supporting this effort. Thank God he's alive,” one user wrote, while another commented, “What a beautiful dog and what a tragedy! But he’s going to live I’m sure a great life in retirement. God bless that sweet baby and all of you at the PCSO!” “Tears and prayers for this faithful K9 Ace!” wrote a user.

“And that is how a community comes together for a good cause,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous K9 Officer. So glad to hear he is going to be ok. I realize he lost his leg, but that is so much better than his life. Now he can go home and medically retire.” “K-9 Police dogs are as important to a force as a two legged officers. These officers absolutely love their 4 legged partners and would do anything for them, as would their commitment. Get well soon Officer Ace,” wrote a user.

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