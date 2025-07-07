Texas-based Pakistani woman narrowly avoids injury after petrol splashes on her face during refuelling. Video

A Texas-based Pakistani woman has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a frightening personal experience at a fuel station, where a routine task nearly turned disastrous. A Pakistani woman in Texas shared a video after petrol splashed on her at a gas station.(Instagram/soul.kashh)

The video, shared on social media by Roohi Anwar, shows her refuelling her car when an unexpected mishap caused petrol to splash all over her face and body.

A close call, caught on camera

The footage, captured at the fuel station, documents the alarming moment and Anwar’s quick thinking. Fortunately, she had a bottle of water in her car and was able to act immediately, minimising any potential harm.

Raising awareness

Sharing her experience on social media, Anwar wrote: “Last night around midnight, I went to fill gas—something I do every week without thinking twice. But this time, I accidentally pulled the nozzle while pressing, and gas splashed all over my face and body. Alhamdulillah, I had water in the car and acted fast.”

She added a note of caution: “I’m sharing this because accidents happen—even during routine tasks. Please be careful and stay alert at the pump. It only takes a second.”

Mixed reactions online

Although simple, the video resonated with many online. One person wrote, “Glad you are safe.” Another added, “Omg… meri tu jaan hi nikal gayi. This is so, so scary. I never imagined something like this could even happen.”

Another user commented, “Terrifying! I’m so thankful that you are okay!” capturing the concern felt by many viewers.

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. Some questioned the timing and authenticity of the video. “Just wondering why did you plan to film it in the first place?” one viewer asked. Another wrote, “And you were recording at that time? You did that on purpose.” A few others expressed similar confusion, with one user simply stating, “I just want to know why you were recording.”