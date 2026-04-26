‘This made my day’: New York woman asks Delta pilot for photo to overcome fear of rejection, gets sweet surprise

A New York City woman’s small act of courage at an airport has struck a chord on Instagram after she asked a Delta Airlines pilot if she could take a photo with him as part of a personal challenge to face her fear of rejection.

A New York woman overcame her fear of rejection at an airport after asking a Delta pilot for a photo and receiving a warm response.(Instagram/mvrukh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman, named Marukh, shared a video of the moment on Instagram, where she explained that she was pushing herself to ask for something she had always wanted to do, despite feeling nervous.

(Also read: Amid US shutdown flight chaos, pilot's reassuring message to nervous flyers wins hearts. Watch)

“Okay, so I'm at the airport and to practice my fear of rejection, I'm gonna ask the pilot if I can take a photo with him. I see them literally right there. I'm scared,” she said in the video.

She then walked up to the crew and asked, “Hi, am I allowed to take a photo with the pilot? Can I?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The crew responded warmly and said, “Yeah, you can.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crew responded warmly and said, “Yeah, you can.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ‘I really respect and admire what you guys do’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘I really respect and admire what you guys do’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marukh was then allowed to step into the cockpit, where she greeted the pilots and expressed her admiration for their work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marukh was then allowed to step into the cockpit, where she greeted the pilots and expressed her admiration for their work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Hi, how are you? I just wanted to say hello and I want to say I really respect and admire what you guys do and I'm very lucky that I get to be on your flight. So do you mind if I take a photo with you guys?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi, how are you? I just wanted to say hello and I want to say I really respect and admire what you guys do and I'm very lucky that I get to be on your flight. So do you mind if I take a photo with you guys?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The pilot agreed, leaving Marukh visibly surprised and excited. “Wait, where? Really? Oh my god, that would be awesome. Okay, so wow! Wow, thank you so much. I'm trying to, like, I'm trying to face my fear of rejection and just do things I've always wanted to do. Okay, wow, this is so cool. Okay, thank you so much,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pilot agreed, leaving Marukh visibly surprised and excited. “Wait, where? Really? Oh my god, that would be awesome. Okay, so wow! Wow, thank you so much. I'm trying to, like, I'm trying to face my fear of rejection and just do things I've always wanted to do. Okay, wow, this is so cool. Okay, thank you so much,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the experience after the interaction, she added, “That was such an amazing and awesome experience. I'm so glad I did that and they were so amazing. Thank you so much, Delta, you guys have the best crew ever. Literally, it made my day.”

The video was shared with the caption, “challenging my fear of rejection: airport edition.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the wholesome moment

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip has garnered several reactions, with many social media users praising Marukh for stepping out of her comfort zone.

(Also read: Delta flyers to get YouTube Premium as airline expands in-flight entertainment deal)

One user wrote, “This is so wholesome. Sometimes all it takes is asking.” Another said, “The way the crew treated her so kindly made this even better.” A third commented, “This is such a sweet reminder that rejection is not always the answer.”

Others also applauded the Delta crew. “The pilots were so gracious and kind,” one user wrote, while another added, “This made me smile so much. What a beautiful little airport moment.” One person said, “I love this challenge. It proves that confidence grows when you take small steps.” Another reaction read, “This is the kind of content the internet needs more of.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON