Told he’d never get a job because of his ‘thick Indian accent’, he is today a successful CEO in the US

When Sharran Srivatsaa moved to the United States as a teenager, he probably never imagined that he would one day lead a multi-million dollar company. He was, after all, told repeatedly that his thick Indian accent made him unemployable. To make ends meet as a young student, he worked as a janitor. Sharran Srivatsaa immigrated to the US from India as a teenager.

Srivatsaa, today the CEO of Acquisition.com, recounted how he overcame the challenge of a “thick accent" and found success in the United States.

“He had such a thick accent” A video of Acquisition.com CEO Alex Hormozi speaking with American motivational speaker Tony Robbins prompted Sharran Srivatsaa to recall his early days in the US.

During the course of the conversation, Hormozi revealed that the CEO of his company, Sharran Srivatsaa, worked as a janitor when he came to the US from India two decades ago. Srivatsaa improved his accent by listening to Tony Robbins’ tapes, Hormozi said.

“There was an Indian guy who came here to the US 20-something years ago and he was working as a janitor. And he had such a thick accent that they said, ‘you will never get employed anywhere, you have to learn how to speak.’

“And he tried to get ‘How to Get Rid of An Indian Accent' tapes and those didn't really exist,” said Hormozi. Instead, Srivatsaa was told he could check out Tony Robbins tapes.

“And so, he's mopping the floors and he's doing it. And that man then started a software company, scaled that, sold it, started another company, sold that for 3.4 billion. And I met him right around that time and he's my partner at Acquisition.com,” said the founder of Acquisition.com.