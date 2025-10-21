Viral AWS outage meme is making Elon Musk laugh out loud. Have you seen it yet?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage hitting over 1,000 companies and affecting millions of internet users. The company promptly addressed the outage, assuring people that its engineers were working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, many reacted to the disruption with hilarious memes and one such post on X made Elon Musk laugh out loud. Elon Musk reacted to a tweet about AWS shared by an X user. (via REUTERS)

An X user shared a post involving a joke about the outage and AI girlfriend. Reacting to the share, the X boss shared a laughing out loud emoticon.

It didn’t take long for the post to go viral, with the share having over 12 million views at the time of writing this article. It has further prompted varied responses from people.

What did people say?

An X user joked, “‘Add a girlfriend’ fixes everything,” referencing a recent tweet by Elon Musk where he asked the X users to “add girlfriend” to their AI creations on his platform.

Another person added, “Lol. I bet it felt that way for a lot of people. A third commented, “Red flag for this girlfriend if you ask me.” A fourth wrote, “Bro tried to fix her feelings with a restart.”

What did Amazon say about the outage?

Soon after the reports of the downtime, the leader in the cloud infrastructure market shared a statement.

“We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the company said in a statement. It added that it was “working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery”.

“We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:45 am [10:45am UK time],” it added.

As per the outage monitoring service Downdetector, more than 11 million reports came about the connectivity issues.