AWS outage: Will there be compensation to customers? Here's what we know

The effects of the AWS outage, which has affected more than 1,000 enterprises, may last for days, even though it appears that a recovery is (slowly) advancing to completion. The AWS outage has affected over 1,000 enterprises, with recovery progressing slowly.(AP)

AWS outage: Will affected businesses get fully compensated?

Legal experts are not sure about the compensation. Ryan Gracey, a technology lawyer and partner at Gordons, stated that AWS clients usually follow standardized service level agreements that outline uptime guarantees and corrective actions for service interruptions such as the one that occurred today, Techradar reported. Service credits for downtime are provided by AWS, although they are frequently insignificant and do not make up for losses like damaged revenue or reputation, he stated. “ Ultimately, customers will be left with limited recourse,” he said.

Henna Elahi, a Senior Associate at Grosvenor Law, commented on the impact in the UK and acknowledged that obtaining compensation will be difficult, especially when it comes to effects like damage to reputation. “The impacts on Lloyds Bank, for example, could have very serious implications for the end user. Key payments and transfers that are being made may fail and this could lead to far reaching issues for a user such as causing breaches of contracts, failure to complete purchases and failure to provide security information,” she stated.

Elahi stated that this may potentially result in complaints from customers and attempts to recover any losses incurred by the company due to the outage.

AWS trouble hits a new peak

Earlier today, it appeared that the AWS troubles had peaked when a post on its status dashboard stated that the “underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now”.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. Amazon has not yet divulged the precise reason of the problems, but it has issued a cryptic statement stating that “some customers continue to experience increased error rates with AWS services.”