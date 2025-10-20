AWS outage: Is Canvas still down for students? When will it be restored?

Canvas is currently inaccessible in wake of an Amazon Web Services outage, causing challenges for KU students, teaching assistants, and professors alike. Canvas is inaccessible due to an AWS outage affecting KU students and faculty. (REUTERS)

According to the New York Times, AWS powers a significant percentage of websites worldwide in addition to big banks, gaming websites, and entertainment services.

CNN reports that the outage began at 2 a.m. central time and that connectivity problems are still occurring as of 9:30 a.m.

KU IT advised checking the sites hourly but did not provide an estimated time of return for Canvas.

Users are shown an animated picture of a damaged rocket along with the message: “Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident. We are working on recovering as soon as possible.”

Students and teachers trying to access their Canvas dashboards or turn in assignments have been impacted by the outage, which started at roughly 10 a.m. ET.

How to track updates about Canvas outage

AWS, the company that houses a large portion of Canvas's cloud infrastructure, is presently looking into the source of the problem. The AWS Health Dashboard and Instructure's status page are both receiving updates.

When will Canvas be restored?

Recovery attempts are in progress and will last until the entire service is restored, according to Canvas engineers. For up-to-date information, instructors and students are urged to visit status.instructure.com.

Here's AWS statement on outage

The majority of AWS-reliant websites and apps were operating smoothly once again, Amazon stated at 4:27 a.m. However, the company was still "working through a backlog of queued requests," reported the New York Times.

Speaking to the New York Times, Harry Halpin, the CEO of the virtual private network firm NymVPN, said: “If your entire nation’s infrastructure relies on a few providers, all in the United States, and anything can go down at any moment, either for malicious reasons or just technical errors, that’s an exceedingly dangerous situation."